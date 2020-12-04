Billboard Lists The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” As The No. 1 Hot 100 Song Of 2020

(AllHipHop News)
The Recording Academy may have snubbed The Weeknd’s global smash hit “Blind Lights” for Grammy nominations, but the commerical success of the song cannot be denied. In fact, Billboard listed the After Hours track as the most popular single in America for 2020.
“Blinding Lights” sits atop the year-end Hot 100 chart. This achievement came after the song spent four weeks at #1 on the weekly Hot 100 in April and May. This year, “Blinding Lights” also broke the all-time records for the most weeks in the Top 5 and the Top 10.
Post Malone’s “Circles” came in at #2 on the final Hot 100 Song Of The Year rankings. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (#3), Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” (#4), and DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch (#5) rounded out the Top 5. “The Box” also led the year-end Streaming Songs chart.
Besides having the #1 song on the music publication’s year-end tally, The Weeknd also sits at the pinnacle of the Hot 100 Artists chart. He came out on top of that specific year-end chart in 2015 too, making him just one of twelve acts to achieve that feat more than once.
The rest of the Hot 100 Artists chart’s Top 5 included Roddy Ricch (#2), DaBaby (#3), Lil Baby (#4), and Dua Lipa (#5). Rich was also named Billboard‘s Top New Artist for 2020. Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone was the Top Billboard 200 Album. Plus, Malone ruled the overall Top Artists chart followed by The Weeknd (#2) and Roddy Ricch (#3).