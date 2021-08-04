BILLIONAIRE BABY! Rihanna is the Richest Female Musician in The World

Not Barbara Streisand. Not Mariah Carey. Not Beyoncé. There is no female entertainer other than Oprah more paid than your girl.

Rihanna just made one of her wild thoughts into a reality, following behind her über rich mentor JAY-Z. The Bajan beauty quietly became a billionaire right under the world’s nose, making her the wealthiest female musician to ever walk the earth.

She is also the second richest female in entertainment in the world, taking a shadow only to Oprah Winfrey.

According to Forbes magazine, she has amassed $1.7 billion in total assets and her company Fenty Beauty cosmetics makes up maybe $1.4 billion of her enterprise. The publication even assesses $270 million from lingerie company Savage X Fenty, her music, acting, and other investments.

https://twitter.com/i/events/1422635747203588096?s=20

At 33 years old, the “Umbrella” singer continues to redefine herself and stretch limitations that were put on her since she was a teenager debuting on the Billboard charts.

People wanted to say she was just a singer, she started acting. People wanted to pigeon-hole her as a pretty face she started her businesses.

Outside of the real estate and low-level businesses that she has, she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 in partnership with LVMH, the luxury goods company that owns both Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy.

What made it blow was that the foundation featured 40 different shades to match women of every race and skin tone. Even now, many of the popular shades are sold out. Recently the company launched lotions and various skincare products, that are as popular as the make-up.

Billionaire or not, fans want music from Rihanna. 250 million records later, her upcoming project is called R9, and word on the street is that it will be dropping this year.