Billy McFarland Officially Announces Fyre Festival II

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Andy King of “b######-for-water-bottles” fame wants to be back by McFarland’s side.

Fyre Festival is coming back. Convicted felon Billy McFarland announced the return of the snakebitten event originally co-created by Hip-Hop recording artist Ja Rule.

The original 2017 Fyre Festival became a disaster for attendees, vendors and laborers. Set to take place on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma, Billy McFarland and Ja Rule’s “luxury” event ultimately became a legal nightmare as well.

McFarland pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in March 2018. A judge sentenced him to six years in federal prison. The Fyre app founder received an early release on March 30, 2022. He also faced multiple lawsuits over the canceled festival.

Billy McFarland Claims To Have A 50-Page Plan For The Event

Fyre Festival II is scheduled to take place on December 6 in the Caribbean. Ticket prices for the upcoming showcase range from $499 to $7,999. According to the Fyre Festival website, the first 100 tickets have sold out.

“This is a big day because as of right now, Fyre Festival II tickets are officially on sale,” Billy McFarland states in a YouTube video. “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here and it really all started during the seventh-month stint in solitary confinement.”

McFarland continues, “I wrote out this 50-page plan of how I would take this overall interest and demand and fire and how I would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen.”

A Breakout Star From Netflix’s Fyre Festival Doc Is Back Too

Two different documentaries covered the Fyre Festival debacle – Hulu’s Fyre Fraud and Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. Andy King of Netflix fame became an internet meme. The event planner displayed loyalty to Billy McFarland by admitting he was willing to perform oral sex to secure water bottles for the concert.

Apparently, Andy King will reconnect with McFarland. He told Yahoo, “I look forward to working with Billy and our partners to share Fyre with the world. I’m so grateful to have support to help us execute the ultimate redemption.”