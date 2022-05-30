Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Considering New Projects To Pay Off $26 Million Debt

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is working hard to develop a scheme to pay off his $26 million debt.

As previously reported, McFarland was released to a halfway house on March 30th, after he pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud in 2018.

He spent over four years in prison for defrauding investors after the disastrous Fyre Festival, which was supposed to feature A-lister’s partying on a private island once owned by Pablo Escobar in the Bahamas and co-promoted with rapper Ja Rule.

Unfortunately, once party-goers arrived on the island of Great Exuma, they were greeted with the scruffiest of conditions, very little water to drink and almost no food, aside from some cheese sandwiches.

Angry attendees, who paid anywhere between $1,200 and $100,000 for tickets, were furious. And several class-action lawsuits were filed against the Fyre Festival founders due to the failed event.

Now, Billy McFarland is trying to figure out ways to pay everyone back. According to TMZ, Billy McFarland is putting his time in the halfway house to good use.

He is weighing his options for his next project, including a book or a film about his failed exploits.

Either project would be interesting since the current landscape of flicks and books about the Fyre Festival is mainly told through third parties.

In 2019, Netflix released the documentary “Fyre” about the Fyre Festival, which featured insiders like Ja Rule and Andy King, who made the infamous statement that he almost sucked dick to save the Fyre Festival.

There is also another documentary on Hulu about the Fyre Festival titled “Fyre Fraud,” which also tells the story of the infamous party.

So far, Billy McFarland has yet to confirm what project he is working on or how he intends to pay back the millions he owes to the investors he duped.