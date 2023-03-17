Birdman Calls For Hip-Hop CEOs List; Crowns Himself The Best

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman thinks CEOs deserve more recognition for their contributions to Hip-Hop.

Birdman added to the gripes over Billboard’s list of the best rappers.

The Cash Money Records boss demanded respect from Billboard in an Instagram post on Thursday (March 16). Birdman wanted recognition for himself and other CEOs in Hip-Hop.

“@billboard I see [you] did 10 best rappers which is well respeked,” he wrote. “But what about tha CEO who made tha way for these rappers to be Supa stars fought tha battle behind doors so they kan be super stars.”

He continued, “Put some respek on my name and stop playin with me I’m tha best to ever doit nothing but love for all CEO ever in 50yrs of hip hop we held it down cash money rich gang STUNNAMAN tha best ever #THEGOATMAKER I doit do 4MS GLADYS #dont lie @cashmoneyofficial.”

Hours later, Birdman posted a screenshot of a best CEOs list. The rankings conveniently featured him at No. 1, but Birdman thought someone else deserved the No. 2 spot instead of Diddy.

“P from @QC should be 2nd no doubt no shade jus bein real gangsta CMRG,” he wrote. “My [opinion] @cashmoneyofficial.”

Earlier this month, Birdman complained about CEOs missing from celebrations of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. He claimed CEOs kept Hip-Hop alive.