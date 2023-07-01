Birdman Conned Out Of $5.4 Million In Oil Scam

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Music mogul tried to get into the oil game but got swindled by a conman.

Birdman and his brother Slim were reportedly victims of a wicked con. It took the FBI 10 years to find the perpetrator, and they interviewed the two executives in their pursuit.

Kevin Edmundson, then a lawyer for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said the person behind the scam is Mark Roy Anderson.

According to the Daily Beast, Anderson is alleged to have stolen $1 million from a Dallas real estate broker and other investors. As a result, Anderson was slapped with a civil suit that he evaded. A criminal investigation was also launched, and Anderson was convicted and issued a $130,000 judgment.

The oil scam that got the Cash Money executive mixed up happened between March 2006 and November 2010. In total, 20 people were impacted. In 2011, the FBI brought Birdman in for an interview, listing him in paperwork as “B.W.”

As stated in the interview, Birdman said he and Slim formed an oil and gas exploration company with Anderson called BRONALD Oil and Gas.

After meeting with Anderson, Birdman wired him $5.4 million between April and September 2008. He also met with Anderson in Skiatook, Oklahoma, to check on his investment “specifically to see the oil leases” he was supposed to be buying. He played them and other investors.

Anderson swindled the Cash Money executives and hopped out of the oil business. He was sent to prison for 11 years for the scam.

However, in 2020, Anderson went back to his old ways. He was recently arrested for running a three-year scam involving a hemp farm, which stole over $9 million from unsuspecting investors.