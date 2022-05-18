Bishop Nehru: I Tried Heroin In “Heroin Addiction” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Some of the rapper’s supporters express concern.

25-year-old Bishop Nehru shocked many of his fans with his new visuals. His “Heroin Addiction” music video dropped on May 17, and its content caused a stir on the internet.

“I tried Heroin in the new video 😔,” tweeted Bishop Nehru on Tuesday. That Twitter post captioned a 45-second clip from the “Heroin Addiction” video. The rapper portrayed shooting up the opioid in the visual snippet.

Some Twitter users replied to Nehru by questioning his decision to promote drug usage. Other people expressed concern about the Rockland County, New York native’s mental health. In contrast, some commenters showed appreciation to Bishop for addressing the topic of addiction.

I tried Heroin in the new video 😔https://t.co/vDCTstD2gl pic.twitter.com/4E9gCETgec — Bishop Nehru (@BishopNehru) May 17, 2022

The age-restricted YouTube version of Bishop Nehru’s “Heroin Addiction” includes title cards that read:

On March 21, 2002, I decided to film myself trying HEROIN to note its short-term side effects. Here’s what happened… [please DO NOT try this at home.] “Heroin Addiction” music video

A note in the “Heroin Addiction” music video’s description section states:

DISCLAIMER: THIS VIDEO WAS MADE FOR ART PURPOSES SPECIFICALLY! WE AT THE NEHRUVIAN FAMILY DO NOT CONDONE OR PROMOTE THE USE OF HARD DRUGS, BUT WE SUPPORT & SPEAK FOR THOSE EFFECTED WHO MAY NOT HAVE A VOICE FOR THEMSELVES. IF YOU EVER NEED SOMEONE TO TALK TO HIT ME IN THE DISCORD. THANK YOU. BishopNehru YouTube channel

Bishop Nehru To Release A Project Titled Heroin Addiction

Additionally, Bishop Nehru posted a statement in the “Heroin Addiction” video’s comment section. He wrote, “BISHY GANG IT’S JUST ART. WAIT TILL I EXPLAIN ALL THIS. I LOVE Y’ALL AND HOPE Y’ALL ARE ALL SAFE. WE HERE ❤️.”

Nehru also plans to release a new mixtape titled Heroin Addiction on May 27. His catalog already contains bodies of work like 2013’s StrictlyFLOWz, 2018’s Elevators (Act I & II), and 2020’s Nehruvia: My Disregarded Thoughts.

The recording artist/video director was among the first signees to Nas’ Mass Appeal Records in 2014. That same year Bishop Nehru collaborated with Dizzy Wright and 9th Wonder for Brilliant Youth EP as well as MF Doom for NehruvianDoom. Nehru’s most recent projects came out via Nehruvia LLC.