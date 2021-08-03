Biz Markie Honored By Barack And Michelle Obama

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were among the many people who offered up some heartwarming words for late rapper Biz Markie!

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were among the first people to send their condolences to Biz Markie’s widow after his death last month.

The rapper’s widow, Tara Davis, thanked the former President and First Lady for their kid words during a memorial service on Monday, which was livestreamed on U.S. cable network BET.

“Biz was super special. He brought joy to everyone,” said Tara. “Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, they sent me a heartfelt letter. Averi (Tara’s daughter) and I were blown away that they took the time out to send their condolences about the loss of our loved one. That’s the kind of person Biz was.”

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy at the memorial, while stars like Fat Joe and LL Cool J made appearances at the solemn event, held at the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts in New York.

Biz Markie died in a Baltimore, Maryland hospital of complications from Type 2 diabetes.