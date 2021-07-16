Legendary Rapper & DJ Biz Markie Has Died, 57 Years Old

Biz Markie, the legendary rapper, beatboxer, DJ, actor, comedian, and television personality has died from complications from Type II Diabetes and a stroke.

The 57-year old entertainer was hospitalized for weeks last summer and was receiving care from a Maryland-area hospital facility. Today, social media posts began to indict that the worst had happened, the artist had passed away.

A person close to the family said Biz died in a Baltimore hospital at 6:25 PM Friday night as he was surrounded by family and hospital staff. Tara Hall, the rap legend’s wife was present, holding his hand as he took his last breath.

Biz Markie was born born Marcel Theo Hall and battled diabetes for a long period, about a decade, but a stroke while in the hospital truly put his life in jeopardy. At one point, he was the pitchman for a sugar-free soda line after losing 140 pounds. His career flourished as a rapper, a DJ and comedic personality. He starred on shows family-friendly shows like “Yo Gabba Gabba.” The rapper also appeared on the hit shows “Black-ish” and “Empire” and the movie “Men In Black II.” Lastly, he began hosting a show on LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio in 2020/

Biz Markie made his biggest mark as a rap artist with long tentacles in the culture. In the the 80s, he was a beatbox for Roxanne Shante and evolved into one of the biggest names of the time. His career continued to blossom as a member of the famed Juice Crew, a tight-knit group of emcees that dominated the 1980s. Biz Markie struck gold with 1989’s “Just a Friend,” “Vapors” and “Spring Again.” Biz had a persona that was full of fun, a decidedly more fun approach to Hip-Hop. He had a song called “Pickin’ Boogers” that was a hit.

RIP BIZ. We love you!