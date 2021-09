The tributes for Biz Markie continue. The late rapper received his own street during a ceremony yesterday on Long Island!

The impact of rap star Biz Markie was celebrated yesterday (September 25th) on Long Island, where the rapper was honored with his own street.

Biz, born Marcel Theo Hall, died on July 16th, 2021 at the age of 57.

The “Just A Friend” rapper spent his formative years in Brentwood, as well as Patchogue, where the street naming ceremony took place.

West Avenue and South Street was officially renamed Biz Markie Way during a ceremony attended by Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri, Biz’s wife Tara Lynn Hall and his 12-year-old step-daughter Averi.

Biz was honored for the achievements he accomplished as a beatboxer, DJ, actor and philanthropist.

He also made Patchogue famous in the lyrics to his song “Vapors,” where he called out The Source Crew for dissing him as he was getting started.

He rhymed “Yo Biz do you remember me from Noble Street chief?/We used to be down back in the days that happens all the time and never cease to amaze/They caught the vapors.”

Biz was laid to rest in a star-studded home going ceremony presided over by Reverend Al Sharpton on August 2nd, where colleagues like LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, Ice-T, Fat Joe, Roxanne Shante and numerous others attended.

Last weekend, Biz Markie was celebrated at the 2021 Emmy Awards. The show opened with a tribute featuring LL Cool J, Lil Dicky, Brendan Hunt, Mandy Moore and Tim Hanks wife Rita Wilson performing “Just A Friend.”