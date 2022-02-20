Rob Kardashian has dropped his assault lawsuit Blac Chyna. But the legal war is not over – it’s just getting started! Read more!

A Kardashian is in the news, and it is not Kim.

Rob Kardashian has dropped his assault lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

The only brother in the Kardashian clan filed to have his lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend dismissed without prejudice for the sake of their daughter.

According to Radar Online, Rob was suing her for damages in the amount of $767,852 over an alleged assault and battery.

In September 2017, Rob Kardashian filed a claim accusing Chyna of strangling him with an iPhone charger cord after taking a bunch of drugs and drinking alcohol. The Armenian-American took to social media to claim that Chyna left him with injuries to his neck.

The former stripper denied that there was anything truth to these allegations. However, Rob suddenly dropped the charges on the heels of shocking text messages he sent to Blac Chyna’s “friend” Pilot Jones, hitting the net last week.

In what could be described as a messy love triangle, Pilot Jones sued Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian for $2 million, claiming the couple cyber-bullied him and accused him of leaking pictures of him kissing Blac Chyna.

Text messages Rob sent Pilot, which included him using the “N-word” and threatening to have the man beat up, were being considered as evidence to prove Rob was unstable during the trial.

According to Rob, he dropped the lawsuit out of an abundance of caution for their daughter, Dream.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Rob Kardashian said. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

A judge has approved the motion and squashed the trial, which was set for February 23rd.

However, Blac Chyna’s lawyer slammed Rob and said she would go after him for court costs and the legal fees she incurred for defending herself against the lawsuit.

“Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter Dream before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit against Dream’s mother, Angela White aka Blac Chyna, more than four years ago. Rob has sought to use his wealth and power via this vexatious lawsuit to smear Chyna as a mother and even as a human being for more than four years,” Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani told AllHipHop.com in a fiery statement.

“This entire time, Chyna has had to live through hell with Rob’s horrific and false accusations hanging over her head. Chyna was finally about to have her day in court…where she was prepared to prove with evidence that Rob’s claim that she physically attacked and assaulted him was a malicious lie.

“Instead, Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,’ but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false. In other words, Rob’s avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed “concern” for his daughter.”

In addition to legal fees, Blac Chyna is suing Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner for defamation. Chyna says the Kardashian clan falsely accused her of beating up Rob and using their power in Hollywood to cancel the former couple’s #1 hit show “Rob & Chyna.”

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian’s is slated to take place on April 15th, 2022.

Once that trial is over, Blac Chyna will go after Rob Kardashian in court for revenge porn for posting naked pictures of her with another man on Instagram.