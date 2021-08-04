Blac Chyna Claims Hacker Posted Tweets About Tyga Loving Trans Women

The video model’s team is denying she was responsible for the viral posts.

Earlier this week, Tyga’s name became a trending topic on social media after the mother of his child supposedly sent out some provocative tweets. Blac Chyna is now claiming the incident was a result of a hacker.

“Tyga loves Trans, me 2💋. Tell the truth @Tyga !!!!!” read a tweet from the @BLACCHYNA Twitter account. The page also posted, “Tell the truth @Tyga!!!!!”

The now-deleted tweet alleged that Tyga was romantically attracted to transgender women. This was not the first time the California-based rapper was accused of dating members of the LGBTQ community.

However, Blac Chyna insists she was not the person who sent out the tweet directed at her ex-boyfriend. The Shade Room shared a statement from a representative of The Real Blac Chyna reality show star.

“Unfortunately, Blac Chyna’s Twitter account was hacked yesterday as she would not purposely speak negatively about Tyga online,” stated the 33-year-old socialite’s rep.

In addition, the @BLACCHYNA Twitter account also suggested the tweets about Tyga and transgender women did not actually come from Black Chyna. On Tuesday afternoon, she tweeted, “Got my page back.”

In 2016, transgender model Mia Isabella said she was once in a relationship with Tyga. She revealed alleged screenshots of sexual text messages between herself and the “Rack City” rhymer.

Mia Isabella also accused Tyga’s team of trying to extort her in order to keep silent about the situation. The pornographic actress stated, “Your bisexuality for women and Trans women is highly common in heterosexual men. Own your s### so nobody can ever use it against you again.”