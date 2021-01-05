Blac Chyna Files Defamation Lawsuit Against TMZ & AMI Over Rob Kardashian’s Cocaine Accusations

(AllHipHop News)
Blac Chyna [born Angela Renée White] is taking legal action against one of the most-read celebrity news websites on the internet. The dispute apparently stems from tabloid media outlets publishing private documents associated with Chyna’s custody battle with Rob Kardashian of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
According to The Blast, the 32-year-old mother of Dream Kardashian is accusing TMZ and American Media, Inc. (AMI) of defamation, conversion, public disclosure of private facts, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. This court-based move comes after the ex-couple reportedly reached a custody agreement late last year.
Rob Kardashian Wants Joint Custody Taken from Blac Chyna, Claims She's a Danger https://t.co/MeFEElMCwx
— TMZ (@TMZ) January 7, 2020
In documents filed by Rob near the start of 2020, he accused Blac Chyna of using illegal drugs such as cocaine, being repeatedly intoxicated in front of Dream, a neglecting Dream’s personal hygiene. Chyna insisted these “defamatory” accusations were untrue and the filings were supposed to be sealed under California law.
White is unclear how those docs were leaked to TMZ and AMI’s US Weekly. The OnlyFans model/aspiring rapper claims the defendants violated her rights by publishing articles that were based on alleged confidential documents and as a result, caused her extreme personal trauma.
Meanwhile, Chyna is also preparing for the 13-episode first season of The Real Blac Chyna reality series to debut on WE tv this week. The Zeus Network’s original program is set to make the move from the subscription-based streaming service to linear television on Thursday, January 7 at 10 pm ET.