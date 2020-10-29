Blac Chyna Scores Victory In On-Going War With Kardashian Clan 

(AllHipHop News)
Blac Chyna and the Kardashians don’t need the E! network to have a real-life reality show. It seems as though everything that they do is TV level type of drama.
The family is currently suing the former dancer-turned-Kardashian-bestie-turned-baby-momma-turned-business-woman over the cancellation of her reality show with her daughter’s father and ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, “Rob & Chyna.”
When the relationship dissolved the family wanted her out and the show over, leaving her out in the cold.
The New York Post reports that a judge sided with Ms. Chyna. The courts shut down the Kardashian’s motion to dismiss Chyna’s lawsuit that challenged their right to cancel the reality show with Rob.
In a statement, Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani says, “Chyna is beyond thrilled that she will have her day in court.”
This is a redemptive victory because last month, Chyna was shot down by a judge. She wanted a claim that she abused/ assaulted Rob tossed out. However, the judge will permit the allegation to push forward.