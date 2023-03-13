Blac Chyna Serious About Change, Posts Doctor Visits To Reduce Body Parts Enhanced By Plastic Surgery

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It is a new day for one of Hip-Hop’s most notable vixens.

Former exotic dancer and reality star Blac Chyna is changing her life in a big way.

After sharing with Jason Lee that she was undergoing an image makeover because her children are getting older, she has now announced she will be receiving a butt and breast reduction.

Blac Chyna, who is the mother of a son with rapper Tyga and a daughter with Rob Kardashian, took to Instagram to share her immediate efforts to change her life.

“I want you all to be a part of my life-changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️ I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus,” she wrote in the caption. “You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.”

The influencer signed off the post with her legal name, Angela White, a nod to the return to her organic self.

She said in the video from the doctor’s office and was transparent with fans.

“Good morning, everybody,” she started the video off saying. “I’m so I’m at the doctor’s office right now and as y’all know, I’m in changing my life and changing my ways.”

Continuing, “So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out.”

She explained there is a difference between shots and BBLs, saying, one is when a doctor uses one’s own fat and transfers it and the other is when silicone has been injected into a client’s bottom.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know … do not get silicone shots because you can get sick you can die have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” she stated, adding she has been fortunate to have never received those kinds of struggles. “I haven’t had any crazy complications since I got [the shots]. I got [them] when I was 19 years old.”

This was not without issue. The procedure should have taken 4 hours but was actually 8 ½ hours. The silicone mass in her butt clogged up and kept breaking the machine.

In other videos, Blac Chyna explained she was also taking off her fake nails, reducing her botoxing, and getting her breast made smaller, saying it was the best decision she could have done.