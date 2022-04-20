Blac Chyna’s Mom Barred From Court Over Veiled Threats At Kardashians

Blac Chyna cant’ control her mother…and now she has been banned from her daughter’s legal battle with The Kardashians!

Blac Chyna’s mother has been barred from the courtroom for the duration of her trial against Kris Jenner and three of her daughters.

Ahead of the opening statements in the court case in which Chyna, real name Angela White, is suing the Kardashian-Jenner family for defamation, the reality TV star’s mother Tokyo Toni – also known as Shalana Hunter – went on an Instagram Live rant.

According to People, Michael Rhodes, a lawyer representing the Kardashian family, claimed Toni’s video included “veiled physical threats.”

Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani agreed: “I can’t control her mother… My client wants a fair trial. I already told her it was unacceptable, and she can’t be in the courtroom.”

In allegations dating back to 2017, the model claimed her E! reality TV series, “Rob & Chyna,” was canceled after Kris made a false assault allegation against her.

In the lawsuit, Chyna sued Kris and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner for defamation and intentional interference with a contract. Representatives for the TV personalities have denied the allegations.

Chyna shares her five-year-old daughter Dream with ex-partner Rob Kardashian.