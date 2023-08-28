Blac Youngsta’s Brother Murder Case: Warrant Out For Suspect In Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The man accused of killing Blac Youngsta’s brother is wanted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder.

Police identified a suspect in the murder of Blac Youngsta’s brother Tomanuel Benson. The Memphis Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Randy Ewing on Monday (August 28).

Blac Youngsta’s brother was shot and killed in Memphis on August 18. Last week, the MPD released a picture of a person of interest in the murder case. The crystal-clear image helped police secure a warrant for Ewing.

“During the investigation, Randy Ewing was identified as the person responsible for the homicide,” the MPD announced. “Randy Ewing is currently wanted for 2nd Degree Murder and two counts of Criminal Attempt 2nd Degree Murder.”

Police urged anyone with information about Ewing to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Tipsters could receive up to $4,000 for information that leads to Ewing’s arrest.

Blac Youngsta vowed to seek vengeance for his brother’s death. He said his “life will never be the same” in a series of Instagram Stories posts.

“I love [you] baby brother,” he wrote. “Rest up. I’m gone make the world pay. I swear to God. Nobody safe. Standing over everybody.”`

He added, “I’m ready for whatever come with this s###. It’s OK. Don’t feel sorry for me. I’m not gone feel sorry for nobody. Only God knows.”

Blac Youngsta previously lost two other siblings to gun violence. The latest death isn’t stopping him from releasing his Blac Sheep 2 project, which is scheduled to drop on Tuesday (August 29).