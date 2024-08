Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Memphis-bred rapper was arrested in October 2020 in Dallas after police found a gun in his car during a traffic stop.

The Memphis-bred rapper was already a convicted felon at the time of his arrest, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm. According to TMZ, the judge dismissed his case much to the relief of his attorney Carl A. Moore, who praised the District Attorney’s Office for the decision.

Blac Youngsta has been arrested multiple times on weapons charges. In May 2017, he was arrested in connection with a shooting involving Young Dolph in Charlotte, North Carolina. He turned himself in after warrants were issued for his arrest. He was charged with multiple counts, including discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy.

Two years later, police say Youngsta claimed a bag containing two semi-automatic pistols in his car belonged to him, and said he had prohibited ammunition with him.

Blac Youngsta began his music career in the early 2010s, releasing a series of mixtapes that helped him gain local recognition in Memphis. His breakthrough came with the 2014 mixtape Fast Bricks 3, which led to a deal with Collective Music Group (CMG). He gained wider recognition with the subsequent releases of “Heavy,” Hip Hopper” featuring Lil Yachty and “Booty,” which went viral on social media.

He’s released several studio albums, including 223 (2018) and Church on Sunday (2019). In January, he dropped his latest album, Blac Youngsta Presents: Heavy Camp, Checkmate a collaborative effort featuring Heavy Camp artists Lil Migo, Trapionn and Cy Yung. The album consists of 11 tracks, showcasing a mix of street anthems and emotional tracks, with Blac Youngsta handling the closer, “Loyal.”