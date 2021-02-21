Black Artists To Be Celebrate In Atlanta With New Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

(AllHipHop News)
The concept of FUBU (“for us by us”) has been propagated by Black business people in the entertainment industry for years, starting with the billion-dollar brand created by Daymond John, Carlton Brown, J. Alexander Martin, and Keith C. Perrin.
But few collectives have embraced this level of self-reliance as the creatives in Atlanta.
Now, with the support of the Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC), Michael Mauldin (Jermaine Dupri’s dad) and Demmette Guidry are stepping up to celebrate entertainers from the community.
The new Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) will be located in the historic downtown Atlanta areas on the sidewalks between Martin Luther King Drive and Northside Drive.
Michael Mauldin and Demmette Guidry founded the Black American Music Association (BAM) in 2017 with State Representative Erica Thomas and Catherine Brewton.
The organization recently announced the inaugural class of nominees for the BMEWOF at a star-studded event hosted by the Luxury Lifestyle King, Kenny Burns.
The event was held at a private reception at The Gathering Spot ATL. Attendees included Derek Dudley, Tameka Rish, and artist/producer Sean Garrett, One Music Fest Founder Jay Carter.
There was also a surprise performance by CeeLo Green who sang a riveting rendition of “Jesus Is Love.” He also shared a new poem, inspired by the event entitled, “To Know the Difference Between Being Black and Dark.”
The first-class of inductees will officially be inducted during Black Music Month, June 2021, at a formal ceremony in Atlanta.
Artists like Charlie Wilson, Pharrell Williams, Usher Raymond, Maxwell, Babyface, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Mary J Blige, Nas, Outkast, Run DMC, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, MC Lyte, Lil Kim, Da Brat, Sean Combs, Dr. Dre, Queen Latifah and Will Smith are among the artists who will be inducted during the ceremony.