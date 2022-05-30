Black Eyed Peas And Pitbull To Perform Concert In A Volcano

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Black Eyed Peas and Pitbull are heading to Portugal where they will perform inside of a real volcano! Read more!

Black Eyed Peas and Pitbull are to perform a concert from an ancient volcanic crater.

The superstars have signed on to headline the first-ever Atlantis Concert for Earth, a nonprofit concert and “global conservation celebration” that will take place in the Azores Islands, Portugal on July 22nd and 23rd.

The pristine venue is a natural amphitheater, nestled along two lakes inside an ancient volcano crater.

“Nature is the true headliner at the Atlantis Concert for the Earth,” said will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas. “It is a surreal other-worldly experience to perform on the rim of an extinct volcanic crater to celebrate the rockstars of conservation while using music as a megaphone to call attention to the need for global conservation.”

The line-up also includes Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, Mod Sun, and Girlfriends, with Sting to appear virtually. Nicole Scherzinger is set to host the event.

“I love Concert for Earth’s inclusive mission of finding balance with our planet and leaning into our passions and superpowers to inspire people to become rockstars for Earth! The world is changed by our actions and not our opinions,” she added.