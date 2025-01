Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Black Eyed Peas have canceled their Las Vegas residency due to “current circumstances,” reassuring fans that they’ll return with updates for future performances.

Black Eyed Peas have pulled the plug on their highly anticipated Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s PH Live, citing “current circumstances” as the reason for the cancelation.

The trio, known for hits like “Let’s Get It Started” and “Boom Boom Pow,” were set to kick off a 15-show stint starting February 15, but fans will now have to wait for future opportunities to see the group perform live.

Sharing the announcement via Instagram Stories, the group—comprised of will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo—addressed their fanbase, affectionately called “Peabodies,” with a heartfelt message.

“It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned,” the statement read.

The band confirmed that ticket refunds would be processed automatically, adding, “Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us—we can’t wait to see you again.”

The residency, which had been announced in September, was promoted as a multidimensional extravaganza promising a sensory overload.

will.i.am described the planned shows as a groundbreaking mix of music and technology, saying, “We draw inspiration from Disney rides, Las Vegas shows, concerts, AI and technology. We will reinvent how we perform, creating an interactive show, a journey to 3008 that is both a concert and play.”

The abrupt cancellation has left many fans wondering if the decision is tied to the devastating wildfires that have been raging in Southern California since early January.

The fires have destroyed more than 17,000 buildings and continue to threaten neighborhoods, leaving Los Angeles bracing for further damage as high winds persist.

While the Black Eyed Peas haven’t officially connected the cancelation to the fires, the timing has raised speculation online.