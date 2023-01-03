Black Eyed Peas’ will.I.am Responds To Critics Of “Deviant” New Year’s Eve Show In Poland

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

will.I.am defended his performance against anti-LGBTQ+ activists in Poland after their New Year’s Eve show stirred controversy.

will.I.am is hitting back at critics of the group’s performance in Poland, after they wore rainbow arm bands to support the LGBTQ+ community during their New Year’s Eve show.

Over the weekend, the Black Eyed Peas performed on a New Year’s Eve show in Poland and wore rainbow armbands to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Where Is The Love? group, also featuring J. Rey Soul, Apl.de.ap, and Taboo, wore the armbands to show support for the LGBTQ+ community during their appearance on the Polish public broadcaster TVP’s New Year’s Eve show over the weekend.

This gesture did not sit well with Marcin Warchol, an anti-LGBTQ+ activist in Poland who is a Law and Justice Party member.

Warchol took to Twitter to criticize the group, saying, “LGBT promotion in TVP2. DISGRACE! It’s not a New Year’s Eve of Dreams but a New Year’s Eve of Deviance.”

Will.i.am, a member of the Black Eyed Peas, responded to the tweet by explaining that the group wore the armbands to spread love and unity and that they believe in honoring and loving all types of people.

#WHEREStheLOVE???

Unity, tolerance, understanding, oneness, respect, diversity & inclusion…THATS LOVE…people are people & we should all practice to honor & love all the different types of people on earth & learn from them…I LOVE YOU your country… https://t.co/P2MmKewLwV — will.i.am (@iamwill) December 31, 2022

“WHEREStheLOVE??? Unity, tolerance, understanding, oneness, respect, diversity & inclusion…THATS LOVE…people are people & we should all practice to honor & love all the different types of people on earth & learn from them…I LOVE YOU your country…” will.I.am tweeted.

In response, Warchol asked why the group didn’t boycott the Qatar World Cup due to the country’s treatment of the LGBTQ+ community.

Will.i.am explained that they chose to go directly to the source and try to inspire change through love rather than boycotting.

This incident comes after former Spice Girl Mel C withdrew from performing on the same New Year’s Eve show in Poland, citing issues that did not align with the communities she supports.

While homosexuality is legal in Poland, same-sex marriage and civil unions are not recognized.