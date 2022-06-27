‘Black Ink Crew’ Boss Ceaser Emanuel Accused Of Abusing Ex-Girlfriend

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Suzette Samuel, the ex-girlfriend of ‘Black Ink Crew’ boss Ceasar Emanuel, accused him of domestic abuse after VH1 fired him over dog abuse.

Black Ink Crew star Ceaser Emanuel faces more allegations of abuse in wake of VH1 firing him.

Emanuel’s ex-girlfriend Suzette Samuel accused him of abusing her in an Instagram Stories post on Monday (June 27). Samuel shared a photo of her bruised arm along with details about his alleged behavior.

“I tried not to do this to you but here we go,” she wrote. “You know I know EVERYTHING you’re an abuser!!! Member Christmas time when u found that dude in my dm?! This was the result. U played with the wrong one! You used the network to manipulate me and threatens to use the show to destroy my brand for months. I left you your birthday weekend stop playin!”

Samuel aired out Emanuel after he claimed an ex leaked the dog abuse video that got him fired by VH1. The Black Ink Crew boss didn’t mention Samuel by name but insisted the footage surfaced online following a breakup in an interview with the OnThaRadar Podcast.

“They always dangled it over my head,” Emanuel said. “You know how it felt having that dangled over your head? Like yo, you bugging. And it’s for years. And finally, after I say I’m single, the next day that drops.”

Watch the interview with the Black Ink Crew CEO below.