‘Black Panther’ Sequel’s Promo Begins Ahead Of November Release

Marvel’s highly anticipated film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 11.

Theaters are starting to receive the promotional materials for the Black Panther sequel.

Last week, a video surfaced of a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever banner appearing at a Cinemark theater. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to premiere on November 11.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first film. Marvel decided to not recast T’Challa a.k.a. Black Panther, who was portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. Instead, Letitia Wright’s character Shuri will have a more significant role in the sequel.

“It is an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman, it’s jam packed with exciting stuff,” Wright told Variety in May. “We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise.”

She continued, “And we just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations. But we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie. So, I’m excited for you to see it.”

Marvel’s original Black Panther movie debuted in 2018. The film became the first Marvel Cinematic Universe release to win an Academy Award in 2019.

Theaters are now starting to receive #BlackPanther: Wakanda Forever promotional materials!



Our first official look could be coming soon 👀



(🎥: @StanOficiaI) pic.twitter.com/IYavDDk6sI — Black Panther 2 News (@bpanthernews) June 16, 2022