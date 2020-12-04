‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Faces Backlash For Sharing Anti-Vaccine Video

(AllHipHop News)
Letitia Wright is currently caught up in an anti-vaxxer controversy. The Black Panther cast member tweeted an hour-long YouTube video from a channel presented by a self-described prophet and Christian missionary. This specific On The Table episode questioned the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine even though the host admitted he did not understand the vaccination process.
Many other Twitter users began harshly criticizing Wright for sharing what is perceived to be misinformation about medical science. The 27-year-old Guyanese-British actress then began responding to her online critics by stating that the YouTuber was just giving his opinion about vaccines.
“If you don’t conform to popular opinions, but ask questions and think for yourself… you get cancelled [face with tears of joy emoji],” wrote Wright on the social media platform. She later added, “You have every right to ask questions about what goes into your body and ask questions until you feel you are ready.”
The 2019 BAFTA Rising Star Award winner also tweeted, “Not my intention to make anyone upset. Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?”
People pushed back by telling Wright not to spread false information from a random YouTube channel to her nearly 400,000 followers. She was even accused of trying to indoctrinate people into dangerous beliefs. Wright’s contentious Twitter exchanges over the COVID-19 vaccine went on for five hours.
