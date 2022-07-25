‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reignites #RecastTChalla Conversation

Marvel unveiled the trailer for its film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Saturday (July 23).
The teaser generated excitement for the upcoming sequel, but it also renewed discussions about Marvel’s decision to not recast T’Challa. Marvel opted to not hire a new actor to play the character following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed T’Challa a.k.a. Black Panther in multiple films.
#RecastTChalla became a trending topic on Twitter after the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer premiered at the San Diego Comic-Con. Fans voiced concerns about the Marvel franchise continuing without T’Challa while others pushed back at the idea of someone replacing Chadwick Boseman.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11. Cast member Lupita Nyong’o discussed the movie in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend.
“To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself, and I am very proud that we did it,” she said. “It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s gonna blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.”
