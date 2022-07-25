‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reignites #RecastTChalla Conversation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Marvel didn’t recast T’Challa, who was portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman, for its new film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

Marvel unveiled the trailer for its film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Saturday (July 23).

The teaser generated excitement for the upcoming sequel, but it also renewed discussions about Marvel’s decision to not recast T’Challa. Marvel opted to not hire a new actor to play the character following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed T’Challa a.k.a. Black Panther in multiple films.

#RecastTChalla became a trending topic on Twitter after the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer premiered at the San Diego Comic-Con. Fans voiced concerns about the Marvel franchise continuing without T’Challa while others pushed back at the idea of someone replacing Chadwick Boseman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11. Cast member Lupita Nyong’o discussed the movie in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend.

“To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself, and I am very proud that we did it,” she said. “It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s gonna blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.”

Check out a portion of the #RecastTChalla chatter on Twitter below.

With #WakandaForever trending, more people are becoming aware of #RecastTChalla but unaware that it's primarily based on honoring the beliefs of Chadwick. He wanted us to see T'Challa, not him. He took on the role because T'Challa is important. It shouldn't die with Chadwick. pic.twitter.com/rTB2ulWhkF — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) July 25, 2022

This should be a logical choice for MCU. But as we've seen, they ride with emotional manipulation rather than great storytelling. #RecastTChalla pic.twitter.com/CfjCc5m8c6 — ENigmas unCHAINED (@EnigmasuNC) July 25, 2022

Let’s recap:



T’Challa almost gets killed by Killmonger in his own film.



Gets dusted by Thanos for 5 years.



Gets killed by Killmonger in What If?



And now is dead in his own sequel. HE’S LITERALLY SPENT MORE TIME DEAD THAN BEING KING!#RecastTchalla pic.twitter.com/kQfr0KOlqu — Just Vibes (@JohnSLPaul) July 24, 2022

We don’t have to accept T’Challa being killed off in a fictional MCU because the actor who portrayed him in ONE SOLO film has unfortunately passed. As Boseman’s family members have publicly stated in agreement with #RecastTChalla, keeping 616 T’Challa alive honors Chadwick. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/Bk9LpIxmhj — 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐍𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐔𝐒 (@dontcallmecorn) July 23, 2022