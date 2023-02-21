Black Thought Commissioned By BET To Celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and as the world celebrates the birth of the most revolutionary movement the world has ever seen; major brands are stepping in to give their tributes.

Black Entertainment Television, one of the first major media outlets, to support the culture is going all out to honor those artists that have made an impact.

The network has commissioned Grammy award-winning Philadelphia rapper Black Thought to create an exclusive love letter to Hip-Hop.

Another Philadelphia, Hip-Hop all-star Benny Boom was hired to direct the four minutes and 35-second video tribute titled, “Dear Hip Hop,” a work that honors the culture’s past, present, and future.

“Since its inception in 1973, Hip Hop is a driving force that continues to influence culture nationally and globally. Rooted in self-expression, its impact on music, fashion, art, and business is unmatched. BET is celebrating the genre’s tremendous contributions, legends, and future icons all year long,” said Kimberly Paige, EVP and CMO at BET Networks.

Adding, “From ‘106 & Park’ and ‘Rap City’ to our award-winning ‘BET Hip Hop Awards,’ BET is proud of its support of and partnership with the Hip Hop community. The powerful and mesmerizing message in Black Thought’s prose celebrates the origin of the Hip Hop movement and leaders who continue to express the power and diversity of the lived Black experience.”

Black Thought also shared, “This is a Love Letter to Hip-Hop for me because hip-hop is the love of my life. No matter what medium that it is that you’re working in, if you’re painting a picture if you’re writing a book, if you’re writing a song, those works of art that resonate the most are when you actually pour your true self into it.”

For the brilliant emcee and founding member of The Roots, this effort is a way for him and BET to show appreciation for the culture.

“I remember a time before hip hop and it’s something that we need to cherish and appreciate and not take for granted because it’s not guaranteed. Even though it’s always been there for people for the past few generations, it’s not guaranteed that it’s going to always be there if we don’t, you know what I’m saying, treat it the way we’re supposed to and continue to pour ourselves and to invest into it in an authentic way” adds Black Thought.

Check out some of the behind-the-scenes clips from the video shoot: