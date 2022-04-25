Black Twitter Worried About Elon Musk’s Takeover Of The Platform

Black Twitter reacted to the news of billionaire Elon Musk purchasing the social media platform for approximately $44 billion.

Elon Musk bought Twitter for approximately $44 billion, raising questions about the future of the social media platform.

Black Twitter users were among the many people wondering how the deal will affect their online experience. Elon Musk’s purchase makes Twitter a privately held company, which creates a shift in the dynamics of one of social media’s biggest platforms.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Elon Musk said in a press release. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.”

He added, “Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Elon Musk’s takeover made some Black Twitter users consider leaving the platform with hopes that an alternative would emerge. Others hoped the billionaire wouldn’t enact any drastic changes.

One thing is certain: Twitter stockholders are cashing out in the deal. Its shareholders will be receiving $54.20 for each share of common stock.

“The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing,” Twitter’s Independent Board Chair Bret Taylor said. “The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter’s stockholders.”

Amid all of the uncertainty, Black Twitter still had plenty of jokes and hot takes about Elon Musk’s social media maneuvering. Like any big news story, the mix of commentary and memes was on full display.

Check out some of the reactions to Elon Musk buying Twitter below.

Black Twitter waiting on Elon’s first move pic.twitter.com/uA3nhcV1CD — Brock Landers 💨 (@theMEZ9) April 25, 2022

can somebody start the actual black twitter now? — Donwill (@donwill) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk better not try to get rid of Black Twitter pic.twitter.com/g913YR3tL1 — Aye Yo B (@BeSmoove7) April 25, 2022

Just tell me where Black Twitter is going b/c the laughs y'all provide are therapeutic and I need that. — D hyphen Lee (@DrPrimaDonna) April 25, 2022

I got so many ways im going to bring up Elon Musk’s family history with Apartheid in relation to his eventual mismanagement of Black Twitter — Steven Underwood (@blaqueword) April 25, 2022

I just need Black Twitter to holler at me & let me know where we gon meet up when we bounce from this piece. Don't leave thefuck without me…😤 — Pasch….it sounds like cash (@Tao_Pasch) April 25, 2022