“Black•ish” Finale Tonight Will Make You Cry, Says Wildchild, Father Of Miles Brown

Get the tissues out! The final – THE LAST – episode of “black•ish” is going to be a sad affair. Tune in tonight on ABC.

Fans have lived with the Johnson family of “black•ish” nearly a decade since the show premiered in 2014.

The hit show, created by Kenya Barris, chronicled the life and times of Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson (Anthony Anderson), Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross), Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), Andre Johnson, Jr. (Marcus Scribner), Diane Johnson (Marsai Martin) and Jack Johnson (Miles Brown). The show had layers and they often dealt with deep sociopolitical topics. With Laurence Fishbourne, Jenifer Lewis, Deon Cole and numerous others co-starring, the show was a complete hit.

READ ALSO: Miles Brown Talks Reeling In The Hip-Hop Greats On ‘We the Future’ Album

With it ending, rap artist and father of Miles Brown, Jack “Wildchild” Brown says be prepared to shed some crocodile tears.

“Make sure you watch the last episode of ‘black•ish‘ – the final finale tonight! Just make sure you have some of this (holds up tissue box),” he told Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur as part of a larger interview with AllHipHop. “There’s so much I want to give away, but I can’t. I did see (the last episode).”

The legendary rapper, who made his bones as a member of 90s rap act Lootpack, even briefly put his head down and hands in a prayer position.

“Season 8 – series finale. Black•ish. Shout out to my son Miles Brown, who plays Jack Johnson, as well as the rest of the cast, crew, everyone behind the scenes. All the other parents as well. My wife Cindy as well. Make sure you have some of this. (Holds up tissue box again,” Wildchild continued.

“This episode, whether you watch tonight, tomorrow or on-demand in the future, when someone reminds you that you missed out on the doest episode (just watch!)…its a special, heart-warming, sorrowful – all those words,” he explained. “All those words incapsulated in one. Being that the journey’s coming to an end, it’s a blessing, And you don’t want to miss it!”

“Its gonna hit you right here (in the heart). And then, make sure you watch it again.”

Wildchild recently dropped Omowale, an incredible new album from. Click here to listen.