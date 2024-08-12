“Blade” Star Wesley Snipes Sets Two Guinness World Records

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wesley Snipes’ cameo as Blade/Eric Brooks in “Deadpool & Wolverine” earned him two Guinness World Records, highlighting his enduring legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wesley Snipes, who made a surprise cameo as Blade/Eric Brooks in the new film “Deadpool & Wolverine,” has earned two Guinness World Records.

The 62-year-old actor, who first portrayed the iconic half-vampire character in 1998’s “Blade,” set the record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel character,” with a span of 25 years and 340 days.

Wesley Snipes has also taken over Hugh Jackman’s previous record for his portrayal of Wolverine since 2000’s “X-Men.”

As the news broke, Snipes humorously responded via Instagram: “Whuuuut?! Really? Do I get a certificate too?”

He went on to express his gratitude, writing, “Lordy Lordy Lordy…Thank you @guinnessworldrecords, I’m your fan!”

Initially, Snipes had reservations about revisiting his Blade role.

“I didn’t think he would be able to pull it off,” he shared with Entertainment Weekly, referring to Ryan Reynolds’ proposal for a cameo in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

In the movie, Blade joins forces with the titular characters, as well as Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Gambit portrayed by Channing Tatum, and Dafne Keen’s X-23, to take down the antagonist Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin.

Snipes’ second accolade from Guinness World Records recognizes the “longest gap between character appearances in a Marvel film,” marking 19 years and 231 days since he last donned the vampire hunter’s garb in 2004’s “Blade: Trinity.”

The actor’s return as Blade not only resonated with long-time fans but also cemented his legacy within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.