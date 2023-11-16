BlocBoy JB Explains Why He Doesn’t Talk To White Women

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Memphis-raised rapper BlocBoy JB decided to deliver a personal public service announcement this week. The “Look Alive” hitmaker offered an explanation of why he chooses not to engage with Caucasians.

“The reason why I don’t talk to white people, like white females, because, one, they be already scared of a n####. Two, they be thinking a n#### gonna steal something,” BlocBoy JB said in a video posted to Instagram.

He continued, “And three, I don’t got no time to be getting criticized by nobody. Like b####, I got more money than you. What the f###? It’s like what the f### the n##### done did to these white people that got them so f##### in the head.”

BlocBoy JB went on to express other issues. The Bacc 2 Da Bloc mixtape creator also stated, “N##### say, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ And y’all walk past like a n#### ain’t said s###. That s###’s rude as hell, b####.”

Previously, BlocBoy JB issued a PSA in defense of Ja Morant. The NBA suspended the Memphis Grizzlies guard for flashing a firearm on Instagram Live. Morant faced widespread backlash for his actions.

“Guns are not illegal,” BlocBoy posted on Instagram in May. “If he turnt in his car [with] his gun [that’s] in his name, in his yard, and somebody recorded him, [that] ain’t on him. Free Ja.”

BlocBoy JB scored a Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when “Look Alive” featuring Drake made it to No. 5 in 2018. “Look Alive” lives on the Simi project which debuted at number 28 on the Billboard 200.