Blue Ivy Carter Steals The Show In Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Tiffany & Co. Ad

Blue Ivy Carter makes an appearance in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Tiffany & Co. bonus film “Date Night,” which is part of the “Above Love” campaign.

Blue Ivy Carter proved to be a scene-stealer in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new ad for Tiffany & Co.

In a short film titled “Date Night (He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not),” Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoy a romantic car ride. The couple is seen eating pizza and sipping champagne while Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and Bert Kaempfert’s “Three O’Clock in the Morning” play in the background.

The ad is inspired by a famous scene from the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, which starred Audrey Hepburn. But about midway into the short, the green screen is revealed and Blue Ivy Carter makes an appearance.

Blue Ivy Carter is shown running after her parents before hopping into the backseat. Things quickly get crowded as Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter are joined by a dog.

“Date Night” is a bonus film from the Tiffany and Co. campaign “About Love.” More shorts will be released later this year.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Tiffany Co. Executive Vice President of Product and Communications Alexandre Arnault said in a press release. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

Watch Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter in “Date Night” above. View the first “About Love” ad below.