Blue Ivy Helps Power “Mufasa” To Top Box Office Spot

Blue Ivy made her Hollywood debut in “Mufasa: The Lion King,” which clawed its way to a commanding finish at the box office.

Blue Ivy’s debut film, Mufasa: The Lion King, roared its way to box office success over the first weekend of 2025, crowning her as a rising star in Hollywood alongside her iconic parents, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

The Disney prequel, directed by Barry Jenkins, claimed the top spot at the North American box office, pulling in over $150 million domestically.

While the film didn’t match the opening-weekend figures of its predecessor, 2019’s reimagined The Lion King, it nonetheless secured its place among the highest earners of the year

Jenkins, who also directed the Oscar-winning Moonlight, voiced his excitement for casting Blue Ivy, aged 12, as Kiara, a lioness cub, in her first acting role.

Her casting, however, comes with no nepotistic strings attached, according to Jenkins, who made clear her selection was based solely on merit.

“Her parents weren’t involved in her booking this film,” he told People. “You know, she had read this audiobook Hair Love with my friend Matthew Cherry, and I just really loved her voice.”

He complimented her preparation and innate talent. “It was great working with her. She came extremely prepared.”

Jenkins explained what drew him to her audition. “I could just tell that she was going to bring this really wonderful innocence, but also the knowingness of a highly evolved child. The children in the audience, they’re going to see themselves in the character she plays, Kiara. She just brought all the complexity that it demanded.”

The film also managed to surpass Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which slid into a close second place after dominating in previous weeks, inching toward a $190 million domestic total.

Other notable contenders included Nosferatu in third, Moana 2 in fourth, and Better Man, Robbie Williams’ musical biopic, rounding out the top five.