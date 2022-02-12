Blueface Arrested On Gun Charges, After Getting Stopped For Expired Registration And License

Rapper Blueface was arrested early Saturday morning. Law enforcement detained the “Thotianna” chart-topper for having a gun on his person. According to TMZ, police caught the artist around 3:15 am on February 12th at the intersection of Sunset and Vine in Hollywood, CA. Police reports state that he was pulled over while driving with friends […]

According to TMZ, police caught the artist around 3:15 am on February 12th at the intersection of Sunset and Vine in Hollywood, CA.

Police reports state that he was pulled over while driving with friends in his car by the cops because his registration was expired.

When the police ran his information through their system, they realized that Blueface, under his birth name Johnathan Jamall Porter, also had a suspended license.

They asked him to get out of his car, and after they searched the vehicle, law enforcement found a loaded gun. The firearm was in the center console, and Blueface was ultimately detained.

Some fans are just tired of rappers getting in trouble with the law.

One user tweeted, “these rappers needa get their s### together. snoop dogg got sued and can’t perform at halftime anymore (untrue), blueface got arrested, and only the lord knows what’s up w Kanye.”

“Blueface was arrested on a gun possession charge in Hollywood, last night. He’s been getting into plenty of legal trouble in the LA area, since the fall smh,” Yuriy Andriyashuchuk noted.

In November of 2021, felony warrants were issued for Blueface after he was caught on camera beating up a bouncer at a San Fernando Valley nightclub after he was refused entry to the venue.

The 25-year-old was charged with possession of a concealed firearm in the vehicle. Luckily, no one else with him was arrested.