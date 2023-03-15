Blueface Asks Chrisean Rock To Abort Their Child

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper tells his partner to there is a reason he has one baby mom.

Rapper Blueface has asked his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock to abort the child she is carrying.

This request comes days after the two publicly argued and disrespected each other on Twitter about being together. In a series of recent tweets, the “Thotiana” rapper begs the Maryland influencer to release her pregnancy.

“Do it please.”

— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 14, 2023

“I got 2 kids an 1 bm for a reason I don’t just have kids with anybody I’m real particular about the women I have children with I don’t play about my kids an their well being nurture an care rock don’t even take care of me like a women should an I’m a grown man imagine a new born”

— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 14, 2023

“physically fighting on the red carpet throwing the first punch after announcing a pregnancy is clearly not mentally fit to put their pride to the side for the better meant of their child that was the first red flag for me I only like blue flags it’s been a no for me.”

— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 14, 2023

“B#### at the club every night shaking ass pregnant I promise It’s been a no for me”

— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 14, 2023

“I’m c### blocking a pregnant b#### lmao please do it pretty please I’ll pay fr 100k cash an the fees 🙏🏽”

— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 14, 2023

“C### blocking while you pregnant is crazy work Lmao that was the last red flag for me 🤣”

— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 14, 2023

He then tried to correct a narrative about how many times he has gotten her pregnancy.

“Rock has only had one abortion by me idk y she keep saying 3,4,5 y’all remember the first pregnancy stick she post right line was faint as hell lying ass she has showed plenty of signs of dis honesty for kicks an giggles imagine what she lies about on a bigger scale🧠”

— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 14, 2023

“I’m talking about the first pregnancy stick shade room posted 6 months ago.”

— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 14, 2023

— blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 14, 2023