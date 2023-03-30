Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed While Pregnant

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The CDC disagrees with Blueface’s facts on smoking while pregnant.

Rapper Blueface and Chrisean Rock might not be “couple goals” for most, but no one can deny how ride or die they are for each other.

Just last week, the two were Twitter beefing online and Blueface mocked his on-and-off girlfriend for being pregnant. Now, that fans are ripping her for smoking weed while pregnant, he has come to his girl’s defense.

On Wednesday, March 29th around 1:38 p.m. he tweeted, “Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester there is no effect don’t shoot the messenger.”

Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester there is no effect don’t shoot the messenger — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 29, 2023

He followed up saying, “I’m only tweeting the truth weather its In her favor or not I’m not bias.”

I’m only tweeting the truth weather its In her favor or not I’m not bias — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 29, 2023

Fans jumped in the comments and first challenged his use of “weather” vs. “whether.”

Then they asked, “When’s her due date let’s start there. You gonna be there or you still not claiming??? Blue flag?”

When’s her due date let’s start there. You gonna be there or you still not claiming??? Blue flag? — HER. (@Hayleerss) March 29, 2023

Another person focused on the unborn child, “That poor poor baby. This is the same woman that was trying to remove glass from his head with a vacuum! I hope she gets audio books on how to take care of an infant. 😔 Cause these two are lost causes.”

That poor poor baby. This is the same woman that was trying to remove glass from his head with a vacuum! I hope she gets audio books on how to take care of an infant. 😔 Cause these two are lost causes. — Speak up (@selectsociety) March 29, 2023

However, what are the facts?

According to the CDC, “Marijuana use during pregnancy can be harmful to your baby’s health. The chemicals in marijuana (in particular, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC) pass through your system to your baby and may harm your baby’s development.”

It further states, “Some research shows that using marijuana while you are pregnant can cause health problems in newborns, including lower birth weight and abnormal neurological development.”

In plain talk, Blueface is wrong on this one.