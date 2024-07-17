Blueface Learns Fate For Violating Probation In Las Vegas Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface remains in a California jail awaiting sentencing for violating his probation in a Los Angeles County case.

Blueface avoided prison for violating his probation in a Las Vegas shooting case. According to CBS affiliate KLAS, Judge Kathleen Delaney kept him on probation for up to three years with a suspended prison sentence of two to five years.

Judge Delaney sentenced Blueface to 30 days in a Nevada jail but gave him credit for time served behind bars in California.

“This was a first technical violation with only temporary revocation available for a maximum of 30 days,” the court ruled.

Blueface remains in custody in a California jail for violating his probation in a Los Angeles County assault case. He was arrested for a probation violation in the assault case in January. A California judge is scheduled to sentence him on July 29.

Judge Delaney issued a bench warrant for Blueface in February. He was accused of violating his probation for his role in a December 2023 altercation in Utah.

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, pulled a woman on stage during a show in Salt Lake City. He ordered Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of two of his children, to beat up the woman.

The 27-year-old rapper received probation for a 2022 shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club. He accepted a plea deal in 2023. Kentabius Traylor, the shooting victim, was frustrated by the light sentence.

“I know people who get more time for stealing bubblegum, honestly,” he said. “I know people who do more time for stealing TVs than they do for shooting somebody. I’m just completely disappointed in all of this.”

Prosecutors originally charged Blueface with attempted murder before reducing the charges. He pleaded guilty to battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.

Blueface was sued by the strip club’s owner, who claimed the shooting resulted in the club losing its license. He was ordered to pay $13 million in damages.