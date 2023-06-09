Blueface May Face Assault Charge After Palms Casino Altercation With Chrisean Rock Fan

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Police have video of the fight, including the rapper allegedly kicking the girl in her face.

The Blueface arrest just got even more bizarre.

In addition to the robbery charge, the “Thotiana” rapper may be looking at an assault charge.

TMZ has received a police report that claims the California chart-topper, Chrisean Rock (his pregnant on-again-off-again girlfriend), and their entourage beat up a woman inside of the Palms Casino on Monday, May 29.

As the story goes, the alleged victim was a fan of Chrisean but not of Blueface. After professing her love for the Baltimore native and congratulating her on her soon becoming a mom, she turned to her child’s father and said, “F##k you.”

The ride-or-die responded instantly and punched the woman on the left side of her face for coming at her man.

It was at that point, Blueface took her phone, placing it in his back pocket. After obtaining the mobile device, he teased her, saying, “This is mine now.”

At some point, according to the report, a male in the entourage hit the woman and Blueface jumped in and kicked her in the face and chest.

The police say he continued to beat the girl unmercifully until security shut him and the others down.

The crew, Blue, Chrisean, and all the people with them, then hopped in a Dodge Charger and left the scene.

As AllHipHop.com reported, the rapper was arrested on Wednesday, June 7.

Surveillance footage, as well as a video from someone’s cell phone, will aid the police in determining who did what.