Blueface Sued By Mother Of Soulja Boy’s Son; Denies Baby Shower Sex, But Admits Relations

Blueface in hot water with a lawsuit from the mother of Soulja Boy’s son stemming from false accusations of pre-baby shower intimacy!

According to reports, Jackilyn Martinez filed a defamation against Blueface following a wild social media feud between Blueface and Soulja Boy.

He made a specific claiming he “f#####” Martinez before her baby baby shower for Soulja Boy’s son. He further intensified the situation with remarks like, “til’ Soulja get a DNA test that’s my child lil bro I’m the daddy now,” and “”I hit yah Bm already soulja boy. “sk her who pe” form better hit for hit.”

Martinez sent Blueface a cease and desist letter, demanding the retraction of these defamatory statements from social media. She denied they had sex before the baby shower but admitted they were intimate in 2018.

However, Blueface seemingly mocked this legal action, leading to increased threats against Martinez.

The rappers got into it online after Blueface claimed in an interview that he would crush Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle between the two rappers. It didn’t take long for Soulja Boy to catch wind of the comments, resulting in an online confrontation between the two rappers on IG live.

The conflict reached a point where both rappers agreed to a physical fight, though it appears to have remained an online confrontation even though Blueface went hunting for Soulja around Los Angeles.

Amidst this exchange, Blueface made the allegations against Jackilyn Martinez, while Soulja claimed he would be intimate with Chrisean Rock, who eventually jumped into what might be the weirdest beef of 2023.

The Soulja Boy beef adds to the neverending drama surrounding the “Thotiana” hitmaker.

In addition to denying fathering Chrisean Rock’s baby, Blueface could be facing legal action after ordering the assault of a woman who threw ice at him during his performance.

Additionally, Blueface was ordered to pay $13 million to a strip club over a 2022 shooting outside of the Las Vegas-based establishment.