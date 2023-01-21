Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Says She’s Pregnant—He Responds By Announcing Breakup

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Thotiana” rapper demanded proof she was carrying his child. He tweeted: “To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine.”

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have had one of the most publicly toxic relationships in recent memory. Fights, arrests, domestic violence and verbal and substance abuse are just some of the pitfalls they’ve encountered along the way. On Friday night (January 20), Rock announced she was pregnant with Blueface’s baby and had decided to keep it.

But Blueface isn’t buying it. In response, the “Thotiana” rapper essentially dumped her on Twitter and demanded proof she was carrying his child. He wrote: “To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine.” Blueface added in a follow-up tweet: “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”

To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine 🙏🏽 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 21, 2023

Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine 🤷🏽‍♂️ — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 21, 2023

Rock denied the allegations, tweeting back: “We broke up before knowing I was pregnant. I still ain’t do nothing sexually with any dude. I’ll be a d###### if I didn’t know for certain.”

We broke up befor knowing I was pregnant. I still ain’t do nothing sexually with any dude. I’ll be a d###### if I didn’t know for certain. — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) January 21, 2023

People were quick to point out Chrisean Rock was still drinking Hennessy like “cranberry juice,” which Blueface acknowledged. He continued: “She must be currently drinking while pregnant that’s a red flag. It’s not Blueface’s baby. Lord please. In the name of Jesus.”

As for Rock, she says Blueface is just “mad” and they’ll be back together soon enough. If not, she says she’ll move on and be OK. But at this point, that’s tough to believe. The complicated couple is currently starring a reality television show together called Blueface and Chrisean: Crazy In Love. They’re also seemingly made of teflon. Nothing—and we mean nothing—has torn them apart, at least not yet. Blueface even had a baby with another woman just months ago, and Rock still didn’t leave him. If they are expecting a child together, it’s unlikely they’ll become the Blueface Brady Bunch, especially with their history.