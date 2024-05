Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Slated to start in the summer, the initiative will provide an all expense paid week-long intensive course covering a wide spectrum of live music roles.

Live Nation has partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) to introduce a pioneering music business course and paid internship program set to transform opportunities for Black professionals in Los Angeles.

The collaboration aims to democratize access to the music industry while equipping participants with essential onstage and backstage skills. Slated to start in the summer, the initiative will provide an all expense paid week-long intensive course covering a wide spectrum of live music roles.

Following the course, graduates will secure a 4-month paid internship with Live Nation, and a select few will advance to a 6-month paid apprenticeship under the new ‘School of Live Apprenticeship Program.’ These apprenticeships offer significant prospects for long-term employment and further professional development in the industry.

“The partnership with BMAC underscores our commitment to nurturing and advancing Black talent within the music business,” Live Nation Concerts Co-President Omar Al-joulani said.

The initiative not only aims to educate and train but also facilitates crucial networking opportunities with musicians and executives alike. Applications for the 2024 BMAC x Live Nation Program will opened in March, with further details available on BMAC’s official website.

Throughout the years, Live Nation has consistently invested in the Black Music Action Coalition, supporting the operational aspects of BMAC’s programs and initiatives aimed at systemic equality in the music sector.

BMAC President/CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers emphasized the long-term mission of the partnership, stating, “We are focused on building sustainable pathways for Black individuals in the music industry and are grateful for Live Nation’s instrumental role in this journey.”

The courses’ establishment follows a history of collaborative initiatives focused on equity and access between BMAC and Live Nation, marking a significant step in their ongoing efforts to foster diversity and inclusion within the music industry.