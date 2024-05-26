Black Music Action Coalition Empowers Students At TSU

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Black Music Action Coalition concluded its Maymester Music Business Accelerator at TSU, empowering Black students with vital industry insights and experience.

Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) finished its third annual Maymester Music Business Accelerator at Tennessee State University, delivering critical mentorship and industry access to aspiring Black music professionals.

Held in collaboration with TSU’s Commercial Music program, Music Makes Us, and the Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA), the program equips students with industry insights and career resources.

Student participants were treated to a series of presentations by high-profile figures, including Hip-Hop icon Flavor Flav, award-winning artist Kaliii, and music executive Mitch Glazier.

“Watching these students dive into various facets of the music industry and connect with influential leaders has been inspiring,” said BMAC Co-founder and CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers. “BMAC is thrilled to bridge opportunities, mentorship, and resources for the future pioneers of Black music and industry leadership.”

Guided by Grammy-winning Professor Larry Jenkins Jr., the cohort engaged with celebrated guest speakers like Daisha McBride, Tariq Cherif, Connie Diiamond, Shawn Gee, Swaggy Sie, and more.

Additionally, entities like Apple Music Pathway, Atlantic Records, Def Jam Recordings, SiriusXM, and Live Nation conducted immersive sessions, enhancing the students’ learning experiences.

Among the program’s highlights, Shawn Gee announced that Live Nation Urban will partner with BMAC to enable students to produce a live concert. This will offer hands-on experience with the support of Live Nation Urban’s production and marketing teams.

The proceeds from this concert will benefit the Music Accelerator Program.

Furthermore, during a music festival planning competition, winners secured an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to Rolling Loud Miami.

Participation in Apple Music’s Spatial Audio Lab provided another invaluable experience. The cohort explored Dolby Atmos technology, a cutting-edge development revolutionizing how audiences experience sound.

This deep dive gave participants a competitive edge and fostered innovation and inclusivity within the industry.

The group also attended notable events, such as Gunna’s upcoming concert in Nashville and the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which offered further industry exposure.

Morgan Craver, a member of the program, reflected on the transformative experience:

“I entered this program without any industry knowledge, and within a week, I gained a crash course in everything. It was overwhelming, but it prepared me for future opportunities. I am leaving the program excited for what lies ahead.”

For complete details about the TSU BMAC Maymester Music Business Accelerator, visit tsumusicaccelerator.com.