BMF Founder’s Son Lil Meech To Make Acting Debut In 50 Cent’s Upcoming Series

(AllHipHop News)
50 Cent upcoming TV series on the Black Mafia Family just received a huge boost in credibility.
Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, the son of BMF founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, will make his acting debut in Fif’s new crime drama.
Lil Meech has been tapped to play his father, while “grown-ish” actor Da’Vinchi will play the role of BMF co-founder and Big Meech’s brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.
“50 Cent U The Goat. U been there for me since day 1,” Lil Meech said in a message to the G-Unit boss. “I can’t even thank you enough. But I’m going to show u!!”
50 Cent’s latest series for Starz centers around the rise of BMF, which started in Detroit in the early 1990s.
Big Meech and Southwest T headed up the gang, which was eventually brought down by the Feds for running a $270 million drug enterprise that washed their money clean using a variety of businesses, including a Hip-Hop label and a magazine.
In 2008, Big Meech was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in overseeing the Black Mafia Family, while Southwest T was hit with a 25-year sentence.
Rapper Kash Doll is on board the BMF series with a recurring role as Monique, and actor Russell Hornsby will star as the family patriarch, Charles Flenory.
50 Cent is serving as executive producer of the series through his G-Unit Film And Television production company.
Southwest T was released from prison in May of 2020.
He served years 13 years in prison, but he was sprung early after being approved for compassionate release due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Big Meech lost his request for compassionate release, however, he is currently attempting to appeal the ruling.