Bob Saget Stars In Desiigner’s “Bakin” Video: Watch Late Actor’s Last Role

Comedian Bob Saget, who passed away in January, is featured in the music video for Desiigner’s single “Bakin” with DJ Whoo Kid and Slushii.

The video was Bob Saget’s final acting role before he passed away in January. The Full House star plays a chef in the video for Desiigner’s “Bakin” single with DJ Whoo Kid and Slushii.

“We needed a chef for the video and I remember thinking, ‘Who the f### is gonna be the chef who can make it weird?’” Whoo Kid told Rolling Stone. “Then immediately I thought ‘Bob Saget!’ Nobody on set believed me when I said he’d come until he actually drove up and rang the bell like this was a Full House episode.

The DJ added, “When you have rappers pull up for videos, they bring a Maybach or rent a Lambo, they show off. He shows up and parks his Lexus on the grass and comes in looking like a dad.”

Desiigner’s “Bakin” video was shot in mid-December. Bob Saget passed away a few weeks later. He was 65.

The respected comedian’s cause of death was accidental head trauma. He was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando.

Bob Saget was best known for playing Danny Tanner in the sitcom Full House. He was also the original host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Watch his last acting role in Desiigner’s “Bakin” video below.