Bobby Brown Talks Battling Addiction On ‘Red Table Talk’

(AllHipHop News)
Bobby Brown is one of the most acclaimed R&B performers of all time. From his stint in New Edition to the commercial success of his solo career, the Boston-bred singer cemented his name among the greats.
Unfortunately, Brown’s personal life has been troubled by drug and alcohol addiction. He also lost his ex-wife, Whitney Houston, and his son, Bobby Brown Jr., to complications from substance abuse.
An upcoming edition of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk will feature a sitdown interview with Brown and his current wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown. The musician spoke about overcoming addiction on the talk show.
“Alcohol, I started losing bodily function. My body started shutting down because I was drinking that much,” Brown explained to Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “My body just was giving out on me.”
The 52-year-old New Jack Swing pioneer continued, “Even with alcohol, I got to the point where I needed it. I wasn’t getting drunk anymore. I wasn’t getting a little tipsy anymore. I needed it to wake up. I needed it to stop the shakes, to function on a day-to-day basis. For me, it wasn’t recreational.”
In another Red Table Talk clip, Brown discussed the dangers of modern-day synthetic drugs. Etheredge-Brown also joined him on set to share their experience of having to tell their son about the death of Bobby Jr. The full episode of premieres Wednesday, April 14 at 12 pm ET.