Bobby Brown Denies Being Blamed For Whitney Houston’s Death

For the first time ever, legendary singer, Bobby Brown is talking about being blamed for the death of his wife, Whitney Houston!

The New Edition singer, who was married to the star between 1992 and 2007, spoke to Fox News Digital to promote his documentary, “Biography: Bobby Brown,” in which he claims Whitney didn’t quit drugs when he did, causing a rift in their marriage.

Bobby was often blamed for the singer’s tragic death by drug-related accidental drowning in 2012, and he addressed these accusations in the new interview.

“That was pretty rough. Not many people knew what was going on. Not many people knew how (those accusations) affected me,” he said. “Not many people knew what they were talking about. They weren’t living, breathing, or waking up with us. They just took it to the outer limits of expressing what they thought was going on. But the truth is, they really didn’t know what was going on.”

Bobby also spoke of his own rehabilitation journey.

“There were so many times that I said to myself, ‘I want to get clean.’ And I actually got clean from narcotics. That was so long ago and I’m thankful for it,” he added.

But after ceasing his illicit drug use, Bobby still struggled with alcohol: “Alcohol had played a big part in my life. I just had to get that one thing off my back. It’s been a long time since I’ve wanted to be full of life again. I finally had the chance and I’m taking full advantage of it.”

Bobby spent time at a treatment facility for alcohol abuse in 2020 and he is now clean.