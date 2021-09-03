Bobby Shmurda Drops Video for “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle)”

Bobby Shmurda is officially back and today he dropped the video for his new single “No Time for Sleep (freestyle.)

It’s been a long wait for fans of Bobby Shmurda. Since his release from incarceration back in February after 6 years in prison, fans have been eagerly waiting for new music.

Bobby had been teasing fans all week on social media with snippets of a new single.

Now the wait is over!

“No Time for Sleep (Freestyle),” the first official single from Bobby Shmurda that was first teased earlier this week on social media is here. Bobby took to his Instagram to share a clip of the video that accompanies the track saying, “NO TIME FOR SLEEP SHHHHMOVIE OUT NOW ON @youtube THE LION IS OUT”

Bobby has taken his time in putting out new music following his six-year prison bid. However, he has been outside, appearing at Rolling Loud Miami recently where he premiered a new song and performed fan favorites “Hot N***a” and “Bobby B####.” Days later, he popped up on the remix of Eladio Carrión and J Balvin’s “Tata.”

There may also be music coming with Migos. In July, he promised that the long-awaited full-length mixtape with Migos, reportedly titled ” Shmigo Gang,” was on the way. “We got all types of different music coming out,” he said in an interview with Desus & Mero. “We got the Shmurda s### coming out. We got the ‘Shmigos’ s### coming out. It’s going to be a lit summer.”

Bobby Shmurda recently signed a management deal with Roc Nation and spoke of a spruced-up record deal. He also explained why he didn’t rush out the gate with a “First Day Out” track. ‘I want to go in the streets and cause hell,’ I’m saying, ‘I want to go in the streets and give back,’” Shmurda said. “I feel like that’s gangster.”

Bobby is set to appear at “Made in America” in Philadelphia this weekend.