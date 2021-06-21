Bobby Shmurda Provides Free Meals & Haircuts At Homeless Shelter For Father’s Day

The Brooklynite is giving back to his community.

Bobby Shmurda organized a special Father’s Day for 200 underprivileged families in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York. The event was attended mostly by fathers and their children.

The families present at Brooklyn’s The Win Shelter were served a Caribbean meal. The brunch menu included jerk salmon, curried chickpeas, stew chicken, mac and cheese, and other options.

The kids were also gifted gaming consoles, board games, action figures, footballs, jump ropes, princess-themed costumes, and other items. The fathers were given new T-shirts, underwear, socks, books, and more.

In addition, Bobby Shmurda also brought in three barbers to provide free haircuts to the dads and their children. Bobby also personally delivered and served leftover food from The Win Shelter event to the CAMBA Men’s Shelter in Brooklyn.

Bobby Shmurda (born Ackquille Jean Pollard) was released from prison in February after being incarcerated for over six years. His hit 2014 single “Hot N####” earned 5x-Platinum certification on the same day he was set free.

“I’m done with that [jail] s###,” said Bobby Shmurda back in February. “I’ll be light-skinned in Jamaica before I go back.”