Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia To Battle Next Verzuz

Who will emerge as the true Kings of the Triplets?

The team over at Verzuz and Triller has announced the next mega match-up. On Saturday, November 13, they revealed that the upcoming back and forth will be between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia, in what will be the battle of the “Triplet Originators.”

In a post on Instagram, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s pandemic-made brand said captioned, “T’S THAT TIME 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (@btnhlive) vs Three 6 Mafia (@three6mafia) LIVE from Los Angeles!! Thursday, DECEMBER 2ND. Y’all ready!? #VERZUZ MORE DETAILS COMING SOON!”

Both groups are worthy of celebration and have been on deck to compete.

WHO WILL BE THE TRIPLET KINGS? CHECK OUT THIS MINI-DOC THAT SHOWS HOW THIS FLOW HAS EVOLVED OVER THE YEARS!

According to Billboard, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia was originally scheduled for April 30.

The Cleveland-based group, brought to the world by Eazy E in the mid-90s can boast 14 hits on the Billboard charts including their 1994 breakout single, “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” and the 1996 memorial to their aforementioned mentor, “Tha Crossroads.”

Billboard noted:

Song, Artist, Peak Position, Peak Date

1. “Tha Crossroads,” Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, No. 1 (seven weeks), May 11, 1996

2. “Ridin’,” Chamillionaire featuring Krayzie Bone, No. 7, June 17, 2006

3. “Look Into My Eyes,” Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, No. 4, June 21, 1997

4. “Ghetto Cowboy,” Mo Thugs Family featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, No. 14, Jan. 2, 1999

5. “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, No. 17, Oct. 29, 1994

6. “1st of Tha Month,” Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, No. 12, Sept. 2, 1995

7. “If I Could Teach The World,” Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, No. 20, Nov. 15, 1997

8. “Foe Tha Love of $,” Bone Thugs-N-Harmony featuring Eazy-E, No. 33, Feb. 25, 1995

9. “East 1999,” Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, No. 39, Jan. 13, 1996

10. “I Tried,” Bone Thugs-N-Harmony featuring Akon, No. 45, June 2, 2007

Team Bone posted the flyer with the following cryptic message of five bones: “🦴🦴🦴🦴🦴”

Could this mean that all of the original group, Bizzy Bone; Krayzie Bone, Layzie; Flesh-n-Bone, and Wish Bone will all be in attendance for the bout?

The Memphis-based group, which was the first Hip-Hop group to win an Oscar for their music, has also had their fair share of hits on Billboard.

Billboard noted:

Song, Artist, Peak Position, Peak Date

1. “Bandz A Make Her Dance,” Juicy J featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, No. 6, Nov. 24, 2012

2. “Stay Fly,” Three 6 Mafia featuring Young Buck, Eightball & MJG, No. 9, Nov. 26, 2005

3. “Poppin’ My Collar,” Three 6 Mafia, No. 10, April 8, 2006

4. “Powerglide,” Rae Sremmurd & Juicy J, No. 17, April 7, 2018

5. “Bounce It,” Juicy J featuring Wale & Trey Songz, No. 25, Nov. 2, 2013

6. “Shell Shocked,” Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign featuring Kill The Noise & Madsonik, No. 26, Aug. 30, 2014

7. “Show Out,” Juicy J featuring Big Sean & Young Jeezy, No. 23, March 30, 2013

8. “Sippin’ on Da Syrup,” Three 6 Mafia featuring UGK, No. 30, Aug. 5, 2000

9. “Low,” Juicy J featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Bibby & Young Thug, No. 44, Nov. 1, 2014

10. “Lolli Lolli (Pop That Body),” Three 6 Mafia featuring Project Pat, Young D & Superpower, No. 48, Aug. 16, 2008

Despite the multiple member changes, the most accepted roster consists of the following: Crunchy Black, DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, Juicy J, Koopsta Knicca, and Lord Infamous.

They promoted the battle by captioning the date and asking the one question everyone wants to know, “YOU READY MANE!!!”

Mixing the Midwest and the Dirty South, this is surely one Verzuz that will be turned all the way up.