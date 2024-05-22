Boosie Asks President Biden To Expunge His Record Following Marijuana Reclassification 

Boosie Badazz is calling on President Joe Biden to expunge his marijuana charges after the Justice Department formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.
The Baton Rouge native responded to a social media post from Biden announcing the history policy shift.
“This is monumental,” Biden said in a video statement posted to X (formerly Twitter). “It’s an important move toward reversing longstanding inequities.”
He added, “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Period. Far too many lives have been upended because of a failed approach to marijuana, and I’m committed to righting those wrongs. You have my word on it.”
Boosie caught wind of President Biden’s statement and requested that someone look into his past marijuana convictions.
“Well, I was [sentenced] to 10 years for third offense marijuana and these charges were grams. I did jail time for this so since you fixing laws, can you expunge this off my record. Also, I was never even offered rehab straight to prison for third offense marijuana. I was a user.”
Boosie then comically reminded President Biden who he was before repeating his request. “Oh and by the way this is Boosie,” he added. “Can you please expunge this off my record? Who do I need to call at the White House?”
In 2009, Boosie served five years behind bars in Louisiana for drug charges. He escaped jail time in 2019 after being hit with two felony charges. Georgia after cops found weed, a gun, and over $20,000 in cash during a traffic stop. He struck a plea deal and received months of probation and a $1,000 fine.